Psaki Crushes EWTN Reporter For Insulting Biden's Catholic Faith

I've argued before that Owen Jensen from Eternal Word Television Network (EWTN) has no business in Jen Psaki's briefing room, and normally I agree with myself. Today, however, his loathsome presence gave her the perfect opportunity to make a larger point about who exactly has the right to an opinion on someone else's decision to get an abortion. (Spoiler alert: it's no one.)

Presumably basing his question on Texas' law outlawing abortion past 6-weeks into pregnancy, Jensen asked Psaki again about Pres. Joe Biden's Catholic faith — another topic that I've argued is no one else's damn business. Jensen believes it is everyone in America's business how Biden practices his faith.

This penis-owner had the chutzpah to ask Jen Psaki, "Following up on the Texas law, why does the president support abortion when his own Catholic faith teaches that abortion is morally wrong?"

Psaki answered, "Well, he believes it's a woman's right, it's her body, and it's her choice."

BUT GOD HAD A PENIS AND ADAM AND MOSES AND ALSO CHARLES BRONSON SO WHY DOES A WOMAN GET TO DECIDE ANYTHING FOR HERSELF HE CRIED OUT AS HE FELL TO HIS KNEES (Okay, not what really happened.)

Jensen asked, "Why does the president, then, who does he believe should look out for the unborn child -- "IF NOT THE MOTHER THE WOMAN THE HOLDER OF THE WOMB VISION OF SANCTITY AND PURITY BUT ALSO OWNER OF THE THING I WANT TO INSERT MY PENIS INTO WHENEVER I PLEASE, HE SCREAMED (okay, that second part didn't really happen, either.)

Psaki said, "He believes it's up to a woman to make those decisions, and up to a woman to make those decisions with her doctor."

She then obliterated him by accessing her brain, something women aren't supposed to have, let alone use, probably, according to this guy, but hey, even God makes mistakes.

"I know you've never faced those choices, nor have you ever been pregnant, but for women out there who have faced those choices, this is an incredibly difficult thing, and the president believes that right should be respected."

Now, that was an Eternal Word if I've ever heard one.