Psaki Bashes Anti-Choice Reporter For Asinine Abortion Question

I hope you're all sitting down, because I'm about to tell you something that will shock you to your core.

Owen Jensen, "reporter" with the "network," Eternal Word Television Network, asked Jen Psaki a question about Pres. Joe Biden's beliefs about abortion.

"As you know, millions of Catholics will be watching when president and Pope Francis meet. The White House has said they will discuss working together on efforts grounded in respect for fundamental human dignity. Question one: Will that include the human dignity of the unborn?" asked Jensen.

"Well, Owen, as you know, although you ask me most often, if not every time, about abortion, but I will tell you there's a great deal of agreement --" began Psaki.

Jensen tried to interrupt to ask if there was a problem with his question, because he is a fragile, small-minded, one-trick-pony little man.

She kept going, "Let me finish my answer. There's not. You can ask anything you want. But what I want to note, since you follow this closely, is there's a great deal of agreement and overlap between the president and Pope Francis on a range of issues: poverty, combatting the climate crisis, ending the COVID-19 pandemic, these are all hugely important, impactful issues that will be the centerpiece of what their discussion is when they meet," she patiently explained.

"The president has met with him, this will be their fourth meeting. We expect a warm and constructive dialogue. You are familiar with where the president stands. He's somebody who stands up for and believes that a woman's right to choose is important," Psaki said.

"Understood," said Jensen, and he tried to continue to ask his question before Psaki was finished.

She maintained control of the conversation, saying, "I have just outlined what the focus of the meeting will be. I think we're going to have to move on," as she called on another reporter. Jensen kept talking.

"Owen, I answered your question."

Owen kept talking.

"Owen."

Owen kept talking.

"I answered your question."

Owen is a fragile, small-minded, one-trick-pony little man, remember?

"The pope has said that abortion is murder, and is like hiring a hit man. Does the president agree or disagree with that?" said man-baby Owen while Psaki looked like she wanted to throat-punch him.

"You know that the president believes in a woman's right to choose. You're familiar with this issue. We've spoken about it many times," Psaki repeated before calling on the next reporter AGAIN.

How does the Pope feel about throat-punching judgmental, mansplaining, whiny reporters? Psaki will never give us the satisfaction of finding out.