Jen Psaki Wipes The Floor With Anti-Choice Reporter

Jen Psaki has had to deal with this condescending misogynist before. The last time Owen Jensen tried to browbeat her into admitting being pro-choice wasn't "unifying," Psaki stood her ground and reminded him that the Biden administration's support for access to legal abortion was completely in line with his campaign promises.

This sanctimonious POS showed up again (representing, remember, Eternal World Television Network...barf) to push his regressive outlet's warped views down everyone's throat.

"So, today, as you well know, the Biden administration and HHS started the reversal of the Trump administration's ban on referrals of abortions at Title X family planning clinics. So my first question is, why does the Biden administration insist that 'pro'-life Americans pay for abortions and violate their conscience?" Jensen asked.

Why did the Bush administration insist I pay for a war that violated my conscience? Why did the Trump administration insist I pay for concentration camps at the southern border that ripped babies out of their parents' arms for seeking asylum here, violating my conscience? Why do state governments insist I pay the salaries of police officers whose killing of unarmed Black people violates my conscience?

I know, I know. It only works when white men are allowed to dictate how things should be for everyone else.

Psaki schooled him, though. "Well, first, that's not an accurate depiction of what happens, so let me — and I know we want to be accurate around here — 'none of the funds appropriated under this title shall be used in programs where abortion is used as a method of family planning.' That is written into the Public Health Service Act, and it specifically states that."

Not one to absorb facts, truth, or heaven forfend, correction from a lady with woman parts, Jensen decided it was time for the mansplaining. "In direct subsidies, money that's fungible, that can't be traced, we know that, come on."

You may be waiting for the Psaki Bomb, but I'd like to introduce the weapon to be known, henceforth, as Psakisplaining. This is a special kind of Psaki Bomb deployed specifically to someone like Jensen who tries to talk down to her like she is five, especially deadly when used against someone whose goal is to limit what women and marginalized people can do with their bodies.

"That is NOT how it works. That is the law. So I'm stating what the law is, and how it is implemented legally by these organizations," she calmly, but firmly explained. "The reason, since you gave me the opportunity, the reason why the president took these steps is because he believes that advancing equity for all, including People of Color and people who have been historically underserved, marginalized, and adversely affected by persistent poverty and inequality can be helped by these actions."

How she keeps her cool is beyond me. I would be spitting through gritted teeth how the MAJORITY of Americans are in FAVOR of legal abortion and maintaining Roe v. Wade, including a majority of Catholics,

She just kept going, though. "In the Title X program, we can create opportunities for improvement in communities that have been historically underserved, which benefits everyone. That's how these fundings are used in communities."

Mr. Fungible couldn't resist the tired, most disingenuous, intellectually dishonest talking point these anti-choicers love to spout. "You talk about equity, if I may interrupt [pssst - he wasn't interrupting] how is it equity, how is it fighting racism when abortion, we well know, disproportionately affects minority children?"

As if Jensen really gave a rat's ass about the minority children. If he did, he'd do something about border camps, medical racism, reparations, funding for public schools, and voter suppression.

To bolster my point, allow me to quote Pastor Clinton Stancil, of Wayman A.M.E. Church in St. Louis, who told the New York Times, “As much as I believe with all my heart about the killing, the taking of innocent lives, I also believe that I will never support giving white legislators who have no interest in our community the ability to tell our women what they can do with their bodies."

Of course, Psaki, though, is the consummate professional, and simply told him, "Funding cannot be used from this for abortion, but access to healthcare, access to healthcare in communities, in communities that have been marginalized, underserved, adversely affected by persistent poverty is always going to be something the president fights for."

Psakisplaining. You heard it here first.