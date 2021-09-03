Politics
Rich Lowry: ‘I Tip My Hat’ To Texas' Anti-Abortion Law

Rich Lowry both celebrated Texas’ new draconian anti-abortion law and scolded objectors for “acting like Roe has been overturned” – as he licked his lips over that exact outcome.
By NewsHound Ellen
The fact is Texas’ new law effectively ban abortion, even in cases of rape and incest, and turns private citizens into bounty hunters.

But Lowry saw nothing not to love about it. “People are acting like Roe has been overturned. I would welcome that outcome,” he said. But in this case, it “hasn't been overturned yet at all. This is a procedural ruling that was clearly the correct one. There was no harm here yet.”

Lowry admires this law he claims is no big deal to women precisely because he sees it as a death knell for Roe v. Wade.

LOWRY: I tip my hat to pro-lifers in Texas. I don't think anyone should have to find a way around Roe, I think it is bad law and should be tossed, but in that environment, they found a way to avoid injunctions on what they want to do and to find a way to restrict abortion working around Roe. Ideally, Roe goes.

Lowry claimed that once Roe goes, some states will keep abortion legal and some will not – no harm, no foul. Never mind the women who can't just up and leave a state for an abortion.

Fortunately, former Sen. Claire McCaskill was there to set Lowry straight with a smoking smackdown.

