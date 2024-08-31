Charlie Kirk Purposely Misidentifies Republican Voter As Independent To Smear Kamala

Odious Charlie Kirk, Trump's favorite MAGAboy lied to his audience when he claimed a mixed-race woman was an independent on an MSNBC broadcast to attack Kamala Harris as a giggling fool.

This fool had to know that the woman he cited admitted on the broadcast that she's Republican.

Here's the set up:

Earlier this morning on MSNBC, Morgan Radford put together a focus group of mixed-race people gathered to discuss Kamala Harris. She asked them to identify their politics before she started asking questions.

RADFORD: Here in North Carolina's Mecklenburg County. Can you raise your hand if you are a Republican? (female voter Kirk used raised her hand) Democrat? Independent?

She clearly raised her hand as a Republican.

Cut to Charlie Kirk on Bannon's Sedition network using the same focus group to lie and put out some MAGA propaganda.

Kirk was giggling in anticipation of pulling the wool over his viewers eyes when he set up clip 167. Kirk was practically drooling.

KIRK: MSNBC held a focus group of mixed-race people in North Carolina to discuss Kamala Harris; candidacy, to to identify And voters increasingly aren't buying it, and the message is getting out. This is on MSNBC of a female voter, I think this is an independent panel of voters, right? This was not right-wingers, this is not from Steve Bannon War Room, this was a panel of independent voters, mixed race voters, of mixed race, on MSNBC. Play cut 167. RADFORD: You feel some kinship towards her as a mixed person? WOMAN: Not personally, I find a lot of her trajectory to not be my brand of woman or leader. We've got three major international crises going on, and someone applying to be commander-in-chief. As a woman, I want to see you do more than, you know, appeal to giggling and having a girl moment on the stage.

Did she sound like an independent voter of mixed-race to you?

Charlie Kirk was struck wonderful that this independent person on MSNBC attacked VP Harris. Even though that is a lie.

KIRK: Now I want to meet her.



'Not my brand of woman.' You go girl. That's exactly right.

This female voter is a right-winger, that could be a guest on Steve Bannon War Room podcast. I;ve yet to see a liberal Democrat on Kirk or Bannon's programs

This is what wingnut viewers get every day on right wing propaganda media outlets.

Kirk is just bad at it.