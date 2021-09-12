Sunday Morning Bobblehead Thread

The Boss, who needs no introduction, made a surprise appearance yesterday with a tender tribute to the September 11, 2001 fallen, and their loved ones.
Here's your Sunday morning line-up, according to Politico:
FOX “Fox News Sunday”: Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer … Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts. Panel: Karl Rove, Susan Page and Charles Lane.
ABC “This Week”: Surgeon General Vivek Murthy … Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) … Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.). Panel: Chris Christie, Yvette Simpson, Sarah Isgur and Roland Martin.
CBS “Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan”: Scott Gottlieb … Ronna McDaniel … Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) … Michael Morell … James Versalovic.
NBC “Meet the Press”: Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson … Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.). Panel: Doris Kearns Goodwin, Hallie Jackson, Kimberly Atkins Stohr and George Will.
CNN “State of the Union”: Surgeon General Vivek Murthy … Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) … Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.).
CNN “Inside Politics”: Panel: Asma Khalid, Jeff Zeleny, Zolan Kanno-Youngs and Melanie Zanona.
MSNBC “The Sunday Show”: Rep. John Yarmuth (D-Ky.) … William Barber … Stephen Smith … Alphonso David … Rep. Terri Sewell (D-Ala.).
