Sunday Morning Bobblehead Thread

Things we haven't really heard much about from the press this week: Mitch McConnell's very real threat to blow up the debt ceiling, a reality if Democrats don't blow up the filibuster, France's failure to deliver on their submarine contract to Australia, which is at the heart of why the US and UK cut a deal with Australia, the very excellent voting rights bill that Joe Manchin will not get 10 Republicans to vote for, and all of the good and progressive things in the Democrats' reconciliation bill.

Instead, we've heard a lot from the likes of Tucker Carlson about the status of Nicki Minaj's cousin's friend's balls, a lot of hype about a rally that was never going to be successful, and of course, more tragic, preventable deaths from COVID. I'm at a breaking point with the anti-vaxxers. Give them their own colony somewhere remote and let them infect one another out of existence at this point, while the rest of us pick up and get on with our lives.

What will they talk about on the Sunday shows, do you think? Here's the lineup:

CNN “State of the Union”: Anthony Fauci … Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves … House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn (D-S.C.). CBS “Face the Nation”: NIH Director Francis Collins … Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) … Scott Kirby … Scott Gottlieb. FOX “Fox News Sunday”: Rep. John Yarmuth (D-Ky.) … NIH Director Francis Collins. Panel: Marc Short, Julie Pace and Mo Elleithee. Power Player: Jay Glazer. NBC “Meet the Press”: Anthony Fauci … Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-La.). Panel: María Teresa Kumar, Rich Lowry, Jeff Mason and Anna Palmer. MSNBC “The Sunday Show”: Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) … Adewale “Wally” Adeyemo … Morgan Harper … Carol Leonnig … Michael Bender. ABC “This Week”: Anthony Fauci … retired Adm. Mike Mullen. FBI/USA Gymnastics panel: Pierre Thomas and Christine Brennan. Panel: Jonathan Karl, Rachel Scott, Vivian Salama and Evan Osnos. CNN “Fareed Zakaria GPS”: U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres … Justice Stephen Breyer. Fox News “Sunday Morning Futures”: Mike Pompeo … Eric Trump … Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) … Rep. Jason Smith (R-Mo.). CNN “Newsroom with Jim Acosta”: Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-Calif.) … Olivia Troye … Willliam Cohen … Leon Panetta. CNN “Reliable Sources”: Rep. Adam Smith (D-Wash.) and Mary Trump … Evan Osnos and David Zurawik … Renee DiResta and Yael Eisenstat.

Let me know in the comments what catches your eye. Happy Sunday morning!