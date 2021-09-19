Media Bites
Read time: 2 minutes
comments

Sunday Morning Bobblehead Thread

There are things we should know about, and things we shouldn't. What will we get from the Sunday shows today?
By Karoli Kuns
Sunday Morning Bobblehead Thread

Things we haven't really heard much about from the press this week: Mitch McConnell's very real threat to blow up the debt ceiling, a reality if Democrats don't blow up the filibuster, France's failure to deliver on their submarine contract to Australia, which is at the heart of why the US and UK cut a deal with Australia, the very excellent voting rights bill that Joe Manchin will not get 10 Republicans to vote for, and all of the good and progressive things in the Democrats' reconciliation bill.

Instead, we've heard a lot from the likes of Tucker Carlson about the status of Nicki Minaj's cousin's friend's balls, a lot of hype about a rally that was never going to be successful, and of course, more tragic, preventable deaths from COVID. I'm at a breaking point with the anti-vaxxers. Give them their own colony somewhere remote and let them infect one another out of existence at this point, while the rest of us pick up and get on with our lives.

What will they talk about on the Sunday shows, do you think? Here's the lineup:

CNN “State of the Union”: Anthony Fauci … Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves … House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn (D-S.C.).

CBS “Face the Nation”: NIH Director Francis Collins … Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) … Scott Kirby … Scott Gottlieb.

FOX “Fox News Sunday”: Rep. John Yarmuth (D-Ky.) … NIH Director Francis Collins. Panel: Marc Short, Julie Pace and Mo Elleithee. Power Player: Jay Glazer.

NBC “Meet the Press”: Anthony Fauci … Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-La.). Panel: María Teresa Kumar, Rich Lowry, Jeff Mason and Anna Palmer.

MSNBC “The Sunday Show”: Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) … Adewale “Wally” Adeyemo … Morgan Harper … Carol Leonnig … Michael Bender.

ABC “This Week”: Anthony Fauci … retired Adm. Mike Mullen. FBI/USA Gymnastics panel: Pierre Thomas and Christine Brennan. Panel: Jonathan Karl, Rachel Scott, Vivian Salama and Evan Osnos.

CNN “Fareed Zakaria GPS”: U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres … Justice Stephen Breyer.

Fox News “Sunday Morning Futures”: Mike Pompeo … Eric Trump … Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) … Rep. Jason Smith (R-Mo.).

CNN “Newsroom with Jim Acosta”: Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-Calif.) … Olivia Troye … Willliam Cohen … Leon Panetta.

CNN “Reliable Sources”: Rep. Adam Smith (D-Wash.) and Mary Trump … Evan Osnos and David Zurawik … Renee DiResta and Yael Eisenstat.

Let me know in the comments what catches your eye. Happy Sunday morning!

Can you help us out?

For 17 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Please Do Not Use the Login Link at the Top of the Site.

In order to comment you must use an Insticator account. To register an account, enter your comment and click the post button. A dialog will then appear allowing you create your account.

We will be retiring our Crooks and Liars user account system in January, 2021.

Thank you.
C&L Team