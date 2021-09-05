Texas GOPer Ignores Abortion Law But Slams Taliban

A Texas Republican lawmaker on Sunday slammed the Taliban's treatment of women even though his state has recently enacted laws stripping women of their rights.

Rep. Michael McCaul (R-TX) made the remarks to Fox News host Chris Wallace just days after Texas enacted a law that puts bounties on women who have abortions.

"This is not a new and improved Taliban," McCaul complained. "This is the same Taliban reverting back to the same brutal practices."

"And we know that they marry off young women as young as 12, many times 14 years old," he added. "It's a very sick culture and they treat women like property. I worry about the women left behind as well."

But under Texas's new abortion law, an underage woman would be effectively forced to carry her rapist's baby.