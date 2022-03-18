Tucker Indignant After GOPer Calls His Show 'Russian Disinformation'

Last night, Tucker Carlson accused a Texas GOP congressman of slandering him. Via The Daily Beast:

Carlson claimed that Rep. Michael McCaul (R-TX) “has told a number of people that this show is an organ of Russian disinformation.”

“In other words, not only are we wrong—which is fine—we are disloyal Americans. We’re doing the bidding of a foreign power,” Carlson said of what he believes to be McCaul’s opinion.