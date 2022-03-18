Tucker Indignant After GOPer Calls His Show 'Russian Disinformation'

Last night, Tucker Carlson accused a Texas GOP congressman of slandering him. Via The Daily Beast:
Carlson claimed that Rep. Michael McCaul (R-TX) “has told a number of people that this show is an organ of Russian disinformation.”
“In other words, not only are we wrong—which is fine—we are disloyal Americans. We’re doing the bidding of a foreign power,” Carlson said of what he believes to be McCaul’s opinion.
IT IS MERE COINCIDENCE THAT TUCKER LINES UP WITH PUTIN TALKING POINTS! HOW DARE HE IMPLY OTHERWISE?
“That is not fine,” Carlson said. “That is slander.”
No, Tucker. No, it isn't. Slander requires a FALSE STATEMENT. What did Rep. McCaul say that isn't true? I mean, when the Kremlin is telling state TV they have to run your clips, doesn't that prove his point?
Carlson, whose frequent Kremlin-friendly commentary has been cited approvingly on Russian state television, dismissed McCaul’s alleged criticism by claiming that his show is “only and narrowly interested in the interests of our own country.” The Fox News host added that “we don’t care what the Russian government says”—only what the U.S. does. (Perhaps that explains his apparent indifference to being used as an instrument of Russian propaganda.)
Go ahead, Tucker. Don't make empty threats. I double-dog dare you to sue Rep. McCaul for libel. Remember the process of discovery? Let's get into your bank statements and see just what shakes out.