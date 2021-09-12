Trump Gives Keynote Speech To Moonies On 9-11

Dear Leader spent part of the 9-11 anniversary giving a speech at the Moonie's "Think Tank 2022 Rally of Hope," proving, once again, that there isn't anything Trump won't do for a buck. The conference was organized by the widow of the late Rev. Sun Myung Moon, and during the speech, Trump praised the founders of the controversial Unification Church.

On Saturday, Donald Trump spoke at a conference organized by Hak Ja Han Moon, the widow of Reverend Sun Myung Moon, the founder of the controversial Unification Church.

Reverend Moon founded the church in South Korea in 1954 before moving to the United States in 1971, and it has been widely described as a cult.

In his speech, Trump said, "I want to thank the Universal Peace Federation and in particular Dr. Hak Ja Han Moon, a tremendous person, for her incredible work on behalf of peace all over the world."

"What they have achieved on the peninsula is just amazing. In just a few decades, the inspiration that they have caused for the entire planet is unbelievable, and I congratulate you again and again," Trump said about the couple.