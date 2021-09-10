Why Is CNN Still Fawning Over Trump Voters?

I had hoped to see an end to these endless Trump voter panels, or Trump-supporter diners and supposedly working-class people that are so happy that Trump is and was and forever will be (I know, right?) their president.

After all, he was evicted from the White House by almost eight million votes.

That's not the case. Bowing down to this personality cult continues on CNN.

These same Traitor Trump voters are now leading the charge against mask mandates and vaccines. Their behavior has made the United States the world leader of COVID infections.

That's not a category any country wants to be the world leader in.

On September 9, CNN aired a segment called "Conspiracy Call Out' lead by Donnie O'Sullivan. He interviewed Trump supporters like Mary Quintanilla to opine on Facebook fact checks. In the Trump era, the new attacks against actual journalism is against fact-checkers.

You can't believe fact-checkers because they are part of the deep state, you see?

The results are not surprising.

"There's a video that Eric Trump retweeted a few days after the election that showed Trump ballots being set on fire," said O'Sullivan. "I seen that," cut in Quintanilla. "That's false," said O'Sullivan. "The election officials in Virginia who control those ballots said they are not real ballots. Is that not a good service that something like that gets — when it's shown false?" "No," said Quintanilla. "Aren't we smart enough to say, whose video is that?" "That video played into the idea on election week that there was this mass fraud. It played into the idea," said O'Sullivan, shortly adding, "There's so much information. Are you cherry-picking your facts?" "You could," said Quintanilla. "Whose reality is important but your own reality?" "Shouldn't we have a shared understanding?" countered O'Sullivan. "It's impossible," said Quintanilla. "It's impossible because of the bias."

If you have a friend, family member, or just an acquaintance that is a rabid Trump supporter, you know they refuse to believe any fact that comes from the NY Times, Washington Post, CNN, NBC, CBS, ABC, or anyone other than Fox News, the seditious ex-president, and other right-wing media mediums.

Everything else is a "deep state conspiracy led by liberals to overthrow their freedoms."

Instead of hyping conspiracy theorists, CNN, why not put on people that exist on an actual plane of reality.

How about you interviewed Americans that supported President Biden who can actually explain why, in realistic terms.

Constantly giving these idiots a platform keeps elevating more lies, and promotes the idea that any story that calls out Donald Trump is a lie.

It's also throwing gas on the flames of anti-vaxers that make up a minority of this country.

Wake the f**k up!