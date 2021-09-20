Media Bites
Woman Loses It After $300 Haircut Makes Her Look 'Like A Karen'

"Why does God f*cking hate me?" she cries.
By Susie Madrak

We've all had horrific haircuts, where our vision of who we are is in sharp contrast to what some vandal with scissors apparently thinks. That's why TikTok user icarlyreboot freaked out after she walked out of the hair salon because she, well, looks like a Karen.

"I just paid $300 to look like a f**king Karen. I look like I’m on the PTA. I swear, I don’t drive a f**king mini van," she said, crying. "I look like I have three sons who play f**king T-ball. I look like I collect coupons, oh God, I don’t collect coupons."

Then she tries to make light of it. "Okay, let’s practice, ‘Let me speak to your manager. I'd like to speak to your manager."

But it doesn't work.

"Why does God f**king hate me?"

I get it. Really, I do. But it's not as bad as having covid and being on a ventilator, right? In the meantime, get a good pair of scissors and start chopping. You'll look punk rock in a matter of minutes.

UPDATE: She's a comedian.

