Chris Christie Says Sometimes Teachers Should Be 'Threatened'

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie (R) asserted on Sunday that there are times that public school teachers deserve to be the target of verbal threats.
During a panel discussion on ABC's This Week, Christie falsely suggested that Attorney General Merrick Garland was trying to silence parents who disagree with critical race theory being taught in schools.

"It makes him look partisan," Christie said of the attorney general. "I think he needs to get back to what the Justice Department is supposed to do, which is dispassionately look at the facts like they did after 9/11."

Democratic strategist Donna Brazile had a different point of view.

"Chris, no teacher should be threatened simply because he or she is trying to do their job," Brazile explained.

"It depends on what you call a threat, Donna!" Christie interrupted forcefully. "Parents standing up for what they want is not a threat."

"A threat is when you verbally assault someone and threaten their lives," Brazile noted, "which has happened across this country. And that's why the Justice Department decided to take a position on that."

"It's a continuation of January 6 and we should not allow that to happen," she added.

Christie's remarks on Sunday were just the latest in his long history of battling and insulting teachers.

