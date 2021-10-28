Howard Dean Takes Down Ted Cruz's 'Comfort For Nazis'

As my colleague Ellen pointed out earlier, Ted Cruz used a Senate Hearing to remind Nazis they have constitutional rights. Because making Nazis feel good is part of Ted Cruz's performative gotcha Senate skillz.

All of the Republicans at the Merrick Garland were simply performing to create "the perfect Hannity clip":

.@AlizaWrites @socalmom and I were saying this yesterday on our podcast. Take the cameras out until they learn.



Republicans have degraded congressional hearings into opportunities to craft the perfect Hannity clip - by Aaron Rupar - Public Notice https://t.co/BvcfGffLYs — Karoli (@Karoli) October 28, 2021

And Ted Cruz was desperate to do so, of course.

Howard Dean has had it with Cruz and notes that many many voters have had it, as well.

Dean didn't sugarcoat it: "Cruz is part of the problem. He incites hatred, fury. His voting record is appalling and he doesn't belong in the Senate."

And Howard Dean had predictions for future elections. This performative Hannity nonsense is popular among the minority of voters who eat it up, but average Americans are sick of it.

HOWARD DEAN: One of the big reasons that Warnock and Ossoff are in the Senate is because the voters in Georgia got fed up with this nonsense and I think [Georgia Governor] Brian Kemp's going to have a hard time getting re-elected, even though I don't know who the [opposing] candidate is. And I predict Senator Warnock will be re-elected. People are fed up with this. Texas and Florida get a lot of bad ink, but I’d be shocked if DeSantis was re-elected [as] Governor of Florida. People are sick of this. Normal, ordinary, good Americans, no matter whether they're Republicans or Democrats are sick of it and they blame the far-right and Trump and Ted Cruz and DeSantis and Greg Abbott and all these wingnuts, who know better for the most part, and are simply catering to the worst instincts of human beings and it's wrecking the country and we're not going to put up with it anymore. There's a solid majority that's fed up with it.

Your lips to the election god's ears, Howard!