Politics
Read time: 1 minute
comments

Cawthorn Supports Homophobic Lt Gov Who Calls Gays 'Filth'

How either of these creeps keeps their job in public office is beyond me.
By John Amato
27 min ago by John Amato
Views:

Republican Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson of North Carolina, a vehement Christian Nationalist, took homophobia to the extreme when he ranted that Christians should take over the public school systems because of homosexuals he refers to as "filth."

During his "sermon," Robinson leveled many of the textbook deranged lies Republicans are telling these days, especially that liberals are teaching your children to hate America.

Robinson alleged that public schools teach children how to be gay, which he called "child abuse."

This, coming from the most abusive fu**er I've heard in many a day.

“There’s no reason anybody anywhere in America should be telling any child about transgenderism, homosexuality, any of that filth,” he shouted.

Can't we all be garden slugs?

Since Robinson is such a hateful bigot, Rep. Madison Cawthorn jumped in to support him. Two peas in a pod, and all.

How Cawthorn keeps his job in public office is beyond me.

Comparing Robinson to President Obama is like comparing David Duke to FDR.

Can you help us out?

For 17 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Please Do Not Use the Login Link at the Top of the Site.

In order to comment you must use an Insticator account. To register an account, enter your comment and click the post button. A dialog will then appear allowing you create your account.

We will be retiring our Crooks and Liars user account system in January, 2021.

Thank you.
C&L Team