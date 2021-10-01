Politics
Read time: 2 minutes
comments

Stolen Valor: Marine Lies At MAGA Rally About Saving Baby In Kabul

The DOD reports Lance Cpl. Hunter Clark was NOT the person who saved a baby in Kabul that became a viral video, but Trump congratulated him anyway.
By John Amato
1 hour ago by John Amato
Views:

During Traitor Trump's Georgia rally last week, Agolf Twitler brought up Lance Corporal Hunter Clark to the podium to claim he was the hero Marine that pulled a baby over a wall in Kabul.

"We're also honored to be joined by one of the Marines who bravely served in Kabul during the withdrawal," Trump said, "and helped evacuate children over ... the airport wall. You saw him. He did a great job."

"I am the guy that pulled the baby over the wall and it's definitely probably one of the greatest things I've ever done in my entire life," Clark said to the MAGA crowd.

There is one problem with this.

Hunter Clark lied.

CNN fact checked the event earlier today.

In a statement Wednesday, a US Marine Corps spokesperson said Clark was not the individual who lifted the child over a wall in the viral image and that Clark is now being investigated for his appearance at the rally."Regarding the viral photo that began circulating around August 20, 2021, the Marine identified in that particular image was not LCpl Clark," Kelton Cochran, a spokesman for the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit said in a statement.

Active military members are prohibited from participating in political events.

How does a person or soldier in active duty take responsibility for a heroic act they had no part in with no hint of guilt or apprehension?

Lying is a cornerstone in Republicanism and a definite feature at MAGA rallies.

The former president cares not for facts and reality, decency, or common sense morals. Every action Trump takes is to exalt himself as a dictator and he'll use anyone and anything to do so.

Shame on you, Lance Cpl. Hunter Clark. We hope, rather than expect, there will be consequences for stolen valor.

I imagine Newsmax will hire him as soon as they can.

Can you help us out?

For 17 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Please Do Not Use the Login Link at the Top of the Site.

In order to comment you must use an Insticator account. To register an account, enter your comment and click the post button. A dialog will then appear allowing you create your account.

We will be retiring our Crooks and Liars user account system in January, 2021.

Thank you.
C&L Team