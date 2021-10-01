Stolen Valor: Marine Lies At MAGA Rally About Saving Baby In Kabul

During Traitor Trump's Georgia rally last week, Agolf Twitler brought up Lance Corporal Hunter Clark to the podium to claim he was the hero Marine that pulled a baby over a wall in Kabul.

"We're also honored to be joined by one of the Marines who bravely served in Kabul during the withdrawal," Trump said, "and helped evacuate children over ... the airport wall. You saw him. He did a great job."

"I am the guy that pulled the baby over the wall and it's definitely probably one of the greatest things I've ever done in my entire life," Clark said to the MAGA crowd.

There is one problem with this.

Hunter Clark lied.

CNN fact checked the event earlier today.

In a statement Wednesday, a US Marine Corps spokesperson said Clark was not the individual who lifted the child over a wall in the viral image and that Clark is now being investigated for his appearance at the rally."Regarding the viral photo that began circulating around August 20, 2021, the Marine identified in that particular image was not LCpl Clark," Kelton Cochran, a spokesman for the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit said in a statement.

Active military members are prohibited from participating in political events.

How does a person or soldier in active duty take responsibility for a heroic act they had no part in with no hint of guilt or apprehension?

Lying is a cornerstone in Republicanism and a definite feature at MAGA rallies.

The former president cares not for facts and reality, decency, or common sense morals. Every action Trump takes is to exalt himself as a dictator and he'll use anyone and anything to do so.

Shame on you, Lance Cpl. Hunter Clark. We hope, rather than expect, there will be consequences for stolen valor.

I imagine Newsmax will hire him as soon as they can.