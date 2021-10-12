Is Marjorie Taylor Greene Urging Civil War In Her Twitter Poll?

Yesterday, the congresswoman from Georgia, who boasts about being a “Proud American” and “100% Pro-Life” in her Twitter bio, sounded like she was neither when she asked her 449.2K followers to vote on whether America should have a “national divorce” “by R&D states.”

Just a Member of Congress asking about breaking up the country pic.twitter.com/oJIHD5ydlo — Bradley P. Moss (@BradMossEsq) October 12, 2021

HuffPost noted that a lot of people on Twitter think Greene is calling for a civil war. Even if it’s “only” a secession she wants, it’s horrifying to see a woman who swore an oath to uphold the U.S. Constitution suggesting it should be overturned.

But it’s somewhat reassuring to see the Twitter clapbacks she got:

The US Constitution, 14th Amendment, Section 3 is now something that urgently needs to be applied to MTG. pic.twitter.com/9zrOAvdmWn — Walpurga Müller-Schm (@WalpurgaMueller) October 12, 2021

😂😂😂 “In fact, New York contributes more revenue to the federal budget than any state in the nation. Other blue states, such as New Jersey, comes in second place, Massachusetts third, Connecticut fourth, and Colorado fifth” https://t.co/4T0Iod5XGo — Liz 🌊 🌊 🌊 🌊 (@lizard817) October 12, 2021

There is no peaceful divorce. Millions of reds live in blue states and vice versa. Do you think a war will not ensue from that? — JohnnyBoy D.O. (@johnny_boy626) October 12, 2021

I wouldn't really call it a divorce. Think of it more as "dumping the body". We'll give you TX on the condition that we never have to hear you refer to each other as "patriots" again. We'll check back on you in 5 yrs to see who has survived the inevitable cannibalism. Deal? — Get vaccinated, chickenshit! (@CzarCheeto) October 12, 2021

whispers….Georgia is a blue state — Noble Prize in Sarcasm (@rewegreatyet) October 12, 2021

As I write this, “stay together” is beating out “national divorce.”