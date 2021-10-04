Whitmer Vetos GOP Voter Suppression Bills At NAACP Meeting

Pres. Biden beat Traitor Trump by 154,000 votes in Michigan.

The Republican led Senate oversight committee concluded there was no evidence of voter fraud in Michigan debunking several MAGA conspiracy theories.

Yet, that hasn't stopped immoral Republicans from trying to pass restrictive voting laws.

“The 2020 election was free, secure, and accurate. The results were certified and officially audited by trusted local election officials, as required by law,” Whitmer said in her letter to lawmakers. “Judges appointed by both Republicans and Democrats rejected more than 60 lawsuits challenging the outcome.” The vetoed legislation is House Bills 4837, 4838, 4492 and 4528, which passed the Senate last week.

In almost every state that is legislatively controlled by Republicans, they are instituting harsh and immoral restrictive voting measures in hopes of slanting upcoming elections in their direction.

When they fail, the next step will be to put these ideas on ballot measures. Wake up, Democrats. In red states when a ballot measure passes that Republicans dislike, they refuse to honor the passed ballot initiative or pass restrictions on the measure to offset it completely.

When felons won the right to vote in Florida, the legislature took action to supress those voters.

Nearly 65 percent of Florida voters approved amending the State Constitution to restore the franchise of former felons, excluding those convicted of murder or sexual offenses, but the state’s Republican lawmakers and governor severely restricted the effort. A 2019 law requiring the payment of court fines and fees was found unconstitutional in May, but the appeals court overturned that ruling less than two months before the presidential election. Five of the six votes to uphold the additional requirements for the restoration of voting rights came from judges appointed to the court by President Trump.

Scum!

It wasn't too long ago that Gov. Whitmer was the target of a kidnapping plot from Trump supporters who were radicalized by his constant attacks on the MI governor.

Ty Garbin was sentenced to six years and three months in prison.

If Gov. Whitmer had been a Republican, the kidnapping would still be playing on a Fox News loop and their hosts would proclaim Hunter Biden colluded with the kidnappers.

Gretchen Whitmer vetoed all four voter suppression bills at an NAACP meeting. Having Democrats in office makes a difference for voter access, period.