Misc
Read time: 1 minute
comments

Mike's Blog Round Up

Daily links to great liberal blog posts - worth the click!
By driftglass

On this day in 1997 The Guinness Book Of Records declared Elton John's "Candle In The Wind 97" to be the biggest selling single record of all time. And what's 5,000 times better than one candle in the wind? MouseRat: 5000 Candles in the Wind

"I have cried twice in my life. Once when I was seven and I was hit by a school bus, and again when I heard Lil' Sebastian had passed." -- Ron Swanson

Governing is concerned about the Shrinking Opportunity for Equity in the Weed-o-Sphere."

Alas a Blog reports that science fiction conventions still exist and are still being attended by humans. Know hope!

The American Independent notes that founders of "Campus Free Speech Caucus" want to ban teaching about racism on campus -- and is anyone surprised?

Attention space nerds! Obviously *you* should never look directly at the Sun, but AIs can.

Round up by Driftglass of The Professional Left Podcast; send tips to MBRU (at) crooksandliars (dot) com.

Can you help us out?

For 17 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Please Do Not Use the Login Link at the Top of the Site.

In order to comment you must use an Insticator account. To register an account, enter your comment and click the post button. A dialog will then appear allowing you create your account.

We will be retiring our Crooks and Liars user account system in January, 2021.

Thank you.
C&L Team