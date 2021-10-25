Misc
Read time: 1 minute
comments

Mike's Blog Round Up

Web-Logs of the Liberal Persuasion
By M. Bouffant
Mike's Blog Round Up
Hoping for Rain Image from: M. Bouffant

Hokey Smokes, another imposition on my time, money & energy already? Yes, & Sunday is Hallowe'en, meaning that a wk. from today commercial Xmas will be in full swing, & I haven't even started shopping yet!!

But all my suffering is nothing compared to Minna Hong's. You may know her as asiangrrlMN of the Balloon Juice commentariat. She survived a serious cardiac incident in Sep't. (Yay! No obits this wk.!) & has been chronicling her recovery at A Banana Peeled.

Aggregating the aggregators: "Weekend link dump for October 24" from Off the Kuff. Lotsa good stuff.

The Big, Bad & Bald Bastard found a Twitter acc't. by a woman who went undercover among the MAGAs w/ a hidden microphone & lived to tell the tale. Bet we'll hear a lot more about this.

Ohio's Republican Senate primary seems substance-free; all culture war bloviation from two total turkeys. Strangely Blogged takes apart a Tweet from one of the gobblers.

Bonus track, not very soothing:

The soul-crushing fight of parents battling right-wing COVID nihilism
No amount of evidence will convince Republicans to keep our kids safe in the pandemic

You get the message, you aren't obligated to read it.

M. Bouffant did this, & for nothing. So much for Striketober. Submit suggestions for swell liberal blogs (No advertising or get-rich-quick schemes!) to mbru@crooksandliars.com.

Can you help us out?

For 17 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Please Do Not Use the Login Link at the Top of the Site.

In order to comment you must use an Insticator account. To register an account, enter your comment and click the post button. A dialog will then appear allowing you create your account.

We will be retiring our Crooks and Liars user account system in January, 2021.

Thank you.
C&L Team