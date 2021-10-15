Nobody Asked: Trump Tells Fundraiser 'I'm Not Into Golden Showers'

As long-time readers know, I'm often assigned the EWWW beat here at C&L. (See here, here, and especially here.)

Turns out as nobody asked, Donald Trump decided to tell a National Republican Senatorial Committee fundraiser in Palm Beach that an over four-year-old story isn't true at all, not one bit! Not true, that story about me and the Russian hookers. And the urine. On the bed. In the Ritz-Carlton Hotel, Moscow, Presidential Suite. You know the one. Washington Post reports: "Unprompted, he brought up an unsubstantiated claim he had interactions with prostitutes in Moscow before he ran for president."

“I’m not into golden showers,” he told the crowd. “You know the great thing, our great first lady — ‘That one,’ she said, ‘I don’t believe that one.’ ”

Okay I gotta admit that if I were at a National Republican Senatorial Committee fundraiser in Palm Beach I would DEFINITELY prompt him.

A guy who randomly announces "I'm not into golden showers" is like a guy who randomly announces "I'm straight." https://t.co/ANCfeAloOr — John Fugelsang (@JohnFugelsang) October 15, 2021

That's what I say every time I'm in front of a group of people who support me. I can't get enough of explaining to everyone how I'm not into golden showers. And then I bring up my wife. For literally no reason. Totally normal behavior for all of us. — Jason S. (@jasonswritings) October 15, 2021

FDR: "The only thing we have to fear is fear itself."



JFK: "Ask not what your country can do for you. Ask what you can do for your country."



DJT: "I'm not into golden showers." — Middle Age Riot (@middleageriot) October 15, 2021

Trying to remember the last meeting I was at where I felt the need to point out that I'm not into golden showers 🤔



I mean, we've all been there, right? 😳 https://t.co/nS0h2KqIWT — Jane💙*the very worst of Jane's*🇪🇺🇬🇧 (@JaneRemain) October 15, 2021