Cowardly Bret Baier Won't Denounce Tucker's Racist Propaganda

Bret Baier could not bring himself to admit that Tucker Carlson is a race-baiting, history-erasing, white supremacist. Shocking, we know.
By John AmatoNovember 23, 2021

For almost two decades we've heard how Fox News has its "news division" and then it's "opinion division" and the two twixt never meet.

Most truthful political observers would know that was pure fiction put forth by the late sex offender Roger Ailes to try and lend credibility to Fox News. The "Fair and Balanced" moniker was a dog whistle to his audience.

Mediaite caught this exchange between Brett Baier and Brian Kilmeade discussing the departure of two longtime Fox News commenters, who quit over Tucker Carlson's despicable Patriot Purge special that claimed it was US citizens being attacked and not the US Capitol by seditious Trump supporters.

“I didn’t get hurt by it. I didn’t get damaged by it," Brian Kilmeade said, as if to affirm his own racial bias.

"Were you bothered by it?" he asked Baier.

Baier must have turned white and replied, “There’s a…Brian, I don’t want to go down this road. You know, I mean, there were concerns about it definitely, and I think that the news division did what we do we do when we covered the story.”

“I want to do all of that internally. Steve and Jonah made the decision, and it’s their decision,” he hedged.

What made Brett Baier so afraid to give an honest answer publicly about that disgusting display by Carlson of defending and rewriting the history of the January 6th insurrection?

After Traitor Trump lost his reelection bid, Fox News purged itself of many "news" reporters in favor of hyperbolic right-wing activists and con artists.

Tucker Carlson has turned his program into a White Power Hour, featuring Covid deniers and anti-vaxxers.

Tucker's sole purpose is to normalize the right-wing extremism that pairs itself up with QAnon conspiracies and Republican priorities.

Digby writes: Lily-livered cowards

This is not a “he said/she said” issue. And handling such a thing “internally” is meaningless. Tucker Carlson is being backed to the hilt by management. These reporters are complicit in his lies by thinking it’s enough to show “the other side.” They are white-washing his lies by pretending it is.

Can you help us out?

For 17 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

Explore more

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. When registering you will also be presented with the option to tie all your old Disqus comments to your new Insticator account. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue