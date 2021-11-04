Politics
Ron DeSantis Proposes An SS Type Election Force

This is another assault by Republicans on our democratic form of government and an attack on the U.S. Constitution.
By John Amato
1 hour ago by John Amato
Taking a page out of the Nazi playbook and Texas, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis proposed putting together an enforcement agency to investigate non-existent election crimes.

This is another assault on our democratic form of government and an attack on the U.S. Constitution and free and fair elections.

DeSantis described voting at polling location as a "solemn duty" and then pretended any other form of voting is infected with fraud and deceit.

In his press conference to announce this fascist move, DeSantis made believe there was rampant voter fraud in Florida when there is none.

"You have this mail ballots and somehow you can have someone with a stack of fifty ballots. That's just not right. So we're going to make sure that that doesn't happen in Florida," he said.

When did this actually occur in Florida? When did DeSantis find numerous people with stacks of 50 ballots in their possession?

Answer: Never.

"I'm really excited about having actual ability to enforce," DeSantis gloated.

Enforce what? Did any anybody get arrested in Florida for mail-in ballot voter fraud?

Bowing to MAGA lies is all DeSantis does.

What Ron DeSantis is making very clear is that he wants to create a security force to attack minorities, and any voters that don't support the GOP, by discrimination, intimidation, immoral actions and then remove them as U.S. voters.

