Great Trend: These Stores Are Closed On Thanksgiving

Some top retail chains are raising pay or offering other incentives to recruit workers as they struggle to staff the holiday shopping season, and one outcome may be a second year in a row of fewer stores opening up on Thanksgiving for pre-Black Friday shopping. Many stores didn’t open on Thanksgiving in 2020 in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

After opening on Thanksgiving in previous years, Walmart, Best Buy, and Target will all stay closed on the holiday this year, with Walmart describing it as “one way we're saying 'thank you' to our teams for their dedication and hard work this year.” Target said its decision to close was all about the customers, based on positive response when it did so last year—and announced it will make the Thanksgiving closure permanent.

Stores that had stayed closed on Thanksgiving prior to 2020 include:

REI (which also stays closed on Black Friday—and gives its workers both days as a paid holiday)

Costco

BJ’s Wholesale Club

Sam’s Club

Home Depot

Menards

Nordstrom

Williams Sonoma

The Container Store

Michael’s

Other stores that will be closed on Thanksgiving include:

Academy Sports + Outdoors

Aldi

Apple Store

Barnes & Noble

Belk

Bed Bath & Beyond

Bloomingdales

Boscov’s

Burlington

Dick’s Sporting Goods

D SW

Foot Locker

Hobby Lobby

HomeGoods

JCPenney

Kohl’s

Lowe’s Home Improvement

Macy’s

Marshalls

Neiman Marcus

Office Depot

Office Max

Pet Supplies Plus

Petco

Petsmart

Simon Properties, which owns 168 malls and outlets, will keep its properties closed, though department stores with their own entrances can open

TJ Maxx

Trader Joe’s

Ulta

Republished with permission from Daily Kos.