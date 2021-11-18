He Raped Four Girls. He's White, And His Parents Are Wealthy

So you will not be that surprised by how this turned out.
By Susie MadrakNovember 18, 2021

So this teenager (whose parents just happen to be wealthy and connected) who pleaded guilty to raping four teenage girls during parties at his house will not face any jail time. The judge said it would be "inappropriate." Via the Washington Post:

Niagara County Court Judge Matthew J. Murphy III said he “agonized” over the case of 20-year-old Christopher Belter, who was accused of committing the crimes when he was 16 or 17. Belter pleaded guilty in 2019 to felony charges that included third-degree rape and attempted first-degree sexual abuse, as well as two misdemeanor charges of second-degree sexual abuse.

Although Belter faced a maximum sentence of eight years in prison, Murphy concluded that jail time for the man “would be inappropriate” in a ruling that shocked the courtroom.

“I’m not ashamed to say that I actually prayed over what is the appropriate sentence in this case because there was great pain. There was great harm. There were multiple crimes committed in the case,” Murphy said, according to WKBW. “It seems to me that a sentence that involves incarceration or partial incarceration isn’t appropriate, so I am going to sentence you to probation.”

Belter, of Lewiston, N.Y., will have to register as a sex offender as part of his sentence. Murphy told Belter in court that the probation sentence would be “like a sword hanging over your head for the next eight years.” The judge did not elaborate on why he did not impose jail time.

His mother, stepfather, and a family friend, who police say helped groom the women with booze and pot for sexual assaults by Belter, have pleaded not guilty to misdemeanor charges of child endangerment and unlawfully dealing with a child.

Go read the whole thing, it's horrifying. But don't mention Critical Race Theory, you might get people upset.

