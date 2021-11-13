Jim Jordan Cannot Wait To Abuse Executive Privilege

Rep Jim Jordan, a man who helped incite the insurrection at the US Capitol on January 6, proves once again that he's an incompetent fool when it comes to anything other than abusing his power.

Rep. Jordan issued a toothless threat aimed at the House Select Committee investigating the Capitol riot, which has subpoenaed many Trump supporters (like Steve Bannon) and former officials (like Mark Meadows) who allegedly helped orchestrate and stage the deadly insurrection.

Jordan tweeted this:

Joe Biden has evicerated Executive Privilege.



There are a lot of Republicans eager to hear testimony from Ron Klain and Jake Sullivan when we take back the House. — Rep. Jim Jordan (@Jim_Jordan) November 12, 2021

Jake Sullivan is Biden's National Security Adviser and Ron Klain is the White House Chief of Staff. Rep Jordan seems to believe that if Republicans take back the House, they can immediately subpoena every Joe Biden administration official without any provocation or justification.

Jordan is in hot water himself over January 6th, and must answer for the many phone calls he had with Donald Trump on that day.

Claiming he has no memory of how many calls he had with Trump, or what was said on those calls while Trump supporters were gleefully ransacking the US Capitol is a joke.

“Look, I definitely spoke to the president that day. I don't recall — I know it was more than once, I just don't recall the times,” Jordan told our Olivia Beavers. He later said that “I’m sure” one of the Trump-involved calls took place in the safe room “because we were in that room forever.”

Rep. Ro Khanna explained Jordan's stupidity to Wolf Blitzer.

Khanna said, "[Jordan] probably don't understand executive privilege. First of all, Steve Bannon wasn't working in the White House or for the president at the time. Second, executive privilege applies to sensitive communication and advice to the president. This is not that situation. This has nothing to do with national security. So I hope that none of the Republicans abuse the executive privilege. This is about having a private citizen answer for their role on January 6th, something all other Americans would have to do."

A person can't claim executive privilege when being questioned about treason.