Member Of Britain's Parliament Blames 'Female Doctor Who' For Male Crimes

By DavidNovember 27, 2021

A British member of Parliament claimed this week that men are being forced into committing crimes because fictional male characters like James Bond and Doctor Who are being replaced by women.

During prepared remarks on Thursday, Tory MP Nick Fletcher made the assertion that "men need to have their own identity."

"Everywhere, not least during the cultural sphere, there seems to be a call from a tiny yet very vocal minority that every male character or good role model must have a female replacement," he complained. "One only needs to look at the discussions surrounding the next James Bond."

"And it's not just James Bond," the MP continued. "In recent years, we have seen Doctor Who, Ghostbusters, Luke Skywalker, the Equalizer all replaced by women."

Fletcher went on to insist that most male role models are now villains.

"Is there any wonder we are seeing so many young men committing crime?" he asked. "These programs make crime look cool. Trust me, a lifetime in prison is not cool."

Actress Jodie Whittaker made history in 2017 as the first woman to play the iconic Doctor Who character.

Watch the video below from BBC.

