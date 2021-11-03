Indomitable: Public opinion research shows that tens of millions of white Americans are prepared to use violence to put Trump back in office.

Press Watch: Journalists need to acknowledge that Fox News is not news.

Angry Bear: Ross Douthat asks the wrong questions about Trump and American democracy.

The Psy of Life: How divisive politics are destroying the American way of life.

annieasksyou…: A wakeup call for Americans not interested in politics.

This installment by Batocchio. E-mail tips to mbru AT crooksandliars DOT com.