Pelosi Incinerates GOP Member: 'Did I Hear A Laugh Over There?'

This is why Speaker Nancy Pelosi is unmatched in every way.

Last night, as she stood on the floor of the House of Representatives giving her speech in favor of Pres. Joe Biden's infrastructure bill, some Republican f*ckwit had the audacity to laugh.

Pelosi was explaining the economics, saying, "...all the while, contributing to reducing the national debt, making everyone pay their fair share."

Then she looks to her right and points.

"Did I hear a laugh over there?"

Uh oh.

"Did I hear a laugh from those who added two trillion dollars in tax cuts for the richest people in America, 83% of it going to the top 1%? This is paid for. And more than paid for." Without even missing a beat, she continued on with her speech. Not even so much as a fraction of a hiccup. So smooth.

Damn, Madam Speaker. We bow down to you.

(Well, of course, the daughter is proud...)

