Politics
Read time: 1 minute
comments

Pelosi Taunts McConnell As 'Moscow Mitch' On House Floor

She accused McConnell of playing "Russian roulette" with the debt ceiling.
By Susie Madrak
4 hours ago by Susie Madrak
Views:

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi whacks McConnell over the debt limit yesterday, flinging this insult:

“The full faith and credit of the United States must never be questioned, and the financial security of families must never be gambled with, as our Republican colleagues seem to be doing. Even though, as Mr. Hoyer mentioned that Mr. McConnell at one point was playing Russian roulette with the economy. Russian Roulette from Moscow Mitch, interesting,” she said.

Ha, ha! Ya burnt!

Len Blavatnik, a Russian oligarch who's close to Putin, donated over $1.5 million to the Senate Leadership fund, a campaign fund tied to Mitch. And according to Factcheck.org, Blavatnik co-owns a company that has a 26.5 percent stake in Deripaska’s aluminum company, Rusal.

At one point, Rusal announced plans to open a new aluminum plant in McConnell’s home state of Kentucky. The plan never came to fruition, but the promise was enough to get McConnell safely reelected.

Moscow Mitch also refused to condemn Russian interference in the 2016 election, so at least he doesn't bite the hand that feeds him.

Can you help us out?

For 17 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Please Do Not Use the Login Link at the Top of the Site.

In order to comment you must use an Insticator account. To register an account, enter your comment and click the post button. A dialog will then appear allowing you create your account.

We will be retiring our Crooks and Liars user account system in January, 2021.

Thank you.
C&L Team