Media Bites
Read time: 1 minute
comments

Rick Santelli Can't Deny The 'Biggie' Jobs Report, But He Tried

Never forget Rick Santelli's antics of 2009, when he blamed the losers for getting screwed by Wall Street and ignited the tea party.
By John Amato
2 hours ago by John Amato
Views:

Earlier today live on-air CNBC provocateur Rick Santelli got giddy over the new October jobs report, which surpassed his expectations.

While CNBC was counting down to get the latest report Santelli was on the air hoping to throw cold water on the Biden administration.

Santelli predicted 490,000 jobs created, before ever seeing any actual data.

Reading numbers in real time, he said, "I see the unemployment rate stuck, or excuse me, I’m seeing it come out in different…”

"Five hundred and thirty-one thousand, there we go, five hundred and thirty-one thousand on non-farm payrolls; private payrolls, six hundred and four thousand! Wow! That’s a biggie!”

He also gushed, “In manufacturing, double expectations! Up 16,000.”

As most C&L readers know, CNBC's Rick Santelli was at the forefront of the tea party movement in 2009 with his rebel yell that was helped by Fox News after the global financial collapse destroyed many American households.

Santelli attacked newly-elected President Obama and the American public, or as he called them, "the losers mortgages" because a bail-out was needed.

Instead of indicting his friends on Wall Street who perpetrated their con on the US and all across the world, Santelli attacked the victims.

10 years ago by John Amato
Views:

Please read this post from 2009: Jon Stewart Eviscerates CNBC And Rick Santelli to remind you of what a piece of crap Santelli is.

Can you help us out?

For 17 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Please Do Not Use the Login Link at the Top of the Site.

In order to comment you must use an Insticator account. To register an account, enter your comment and click the post button. A dialog will then appear allowing you create your account.

We will be retiring our Crooks and Liars user account system in January, 2021.

Thank you.
C&L Team