As Dems Debate Voting Rights, GOPers Push For Election Control

There is so much going on with voter suppression, gerrymandering, and partisan control of elections. It's the Republican endgame, and we have to fight back.

For instance, just this week, we have U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson proposing that the Republican-controlled Wisconsin legislature simply take over control of state elections.

Sen. Ron Johnson has publicly urged fellow Republicans who control the Wisconsin Legislature to take over the running of federal elections in the state and direct local officials to ignore election guidance issued by the Wisconsin Elections Commission. https://t.co/yEQWN3W0PK — CNN (@CNN) November 20, 2021

Here's what just happened in Lincoln County, Georgia after Republicans took over the local election board and purged Democrats:

The fight against voter suppression has always been real. Now, what used to be a quiet tactic for keeping minority voters from participating is being overtly practiced more and more. https://t.co/VFDsg2lZ5F — Citizens for Ethics (@CREWcrew) December 20, 2021

Lincoln County Georgia, which is nearly one-third Black, proposes closing 6 of 7 polling sites for 2022 after GOP took over local election board & purged Dems https://t.co/6lvKF4oT2R — Ari Berman (@AriBerman) December 21, 2021

Stacey Abrams says she can win election in Georgia — even if GOP voter restrictions are in effect:



"I will do everything in my power to make certain that these new onerous voter suppression laws do not effectively block voters from their right to vote." https://t.co/W8IpTIGHEq — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) December 21, 2021

That's just this week.

What we can do: Turn out and vote for Democrats. Extreme Republicans are running to take over your local election boards.

While you're making year-end donations, don't forget to support the many good voting rights groups like the ACLU's voting rights project, the NAACP Legal Defense Fund, Fair Fight Action (founded by Stacey Abrams), Common Cause, and Marc Elias's Democracy Docket with your donations.

Sign those petitions that make it clear how many Democrats support passage of the Voting Rights Act, like this one supporting the ACLU. Let your elected officials know how many of us support this important fight.

Don't wait until voting rights are hopelessly compromised. We need every voice now.