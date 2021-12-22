As Dems Debate Voting Rights, GOPers Push For Election Control

There is so much going on with voter suppression, gerrymandering, and partisan control of elections. It's the Republican endgame, and we have to fight back.
For instance, just this week, we have U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson proposing that the Republican-controlled Wisconsin legislature simply take over control of state elections.
Here's what just happened in Lincoln County, Georgia after Republicans took over the local election board and purged Democrats:
That's just this week.
What we can do: Turn out and vote for Democrats. Extreme Republicans are running to take over your local election boards.
While you're making year-end donations, don't forget to support the many good voting rights groups like the ACLU's voting rights project, the NAACP Legal Defense Fund, Fair Fight Action (founded by Stacey Abrams), Common Cause, and Marc Elias's Democracy Docket with your donations.
Sign those petitions that make it clear how many Democrats support passage of the Voting Rights Act, like this one supporting the ACLU. Let your elected officials know how many of us support this important fight.
Don't wait until voting rights are hopelessly compromised. We need every voice now.