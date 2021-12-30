Eric Swalwell Neutralizes Internet Threat Radicalized By Tucker Carlson

An anonymous Instagram user named @out4bling sent a very serious threat to Rep Swalwell on his Instagram account which read: "Traitor hopefully u get hung one day" and "Traitor u should be shot".
Swalwell posted it on his Instagram stories and sleuths went to work, but were only able to identify that the anonymous threatener lived in Canada (Vancouver area based on some previous internet activity using the same handle on gambling and sports sites) and that his first name was Jeremy.
Rep. Swalwell, a former prosecutor, went full ninja, responding to the threatener's messages in an engaging and charming way. Eventually, he got Jeremy to actually out himself and confirm he where he lives, his job, where he got his news from AND his actual last name. And then he posted the entire exchange on twitter!
In the course of the conversation in which Swalwell stayed calm, civil and engaging, he discovered the influences which radicalized Jeremy: Tucker Carlson and Joe Rogan.
He was fine with Tucker Carlson's hate-filled rants until Carlson suggested Swalwell had STDs. But Joe Rogan? Still a hero.
If this whole Congressman thing doesn't work out, Swalwell should definitely look into work as a detective or federal agent. He clearly has the skills necessary to get someone to straight up incriminate themselves and confess! Egads.