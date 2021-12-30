Eric Swalwell Neutralizes Internet Threat Radicalized By Tucker Carlson

An anonymous Instagram user named @out4bling sent a very serious threat to Rep Swalwell on his Instagram account which read: "Traitor hopefully u get hung one day" and "Traitor u should be shot".

Swalwell posted it on his Instagram stories and sleuths went to work, but were only able to identify that the anonymous threatener lived in Canada (Vancouver area based on some previous internet activity using the same handle on gambling and sports sites) and that his first name was Jeremy.

Rep. Swalwell, a former prosecutor, went full ninja, responding to the threatener's messages in an engaging and charming way. Eventually, he got Jeremy to actually out himself and confirm he where he lives, his job, where he got his news from AND his actual last name. And then he posted the entire exchange on twitter!

A man DM’d I should be shot. For my family’s safety, I asked Twitter for help ID’ing him. When Twitter fell short (thanks for trying!) I asked the guy his name (stringing him a bit) & why he threatened me. Meet Jeremy Marshall who told me he was radicalized by Tucker Carlson. 🧵 — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) December 30, 2021

The other person he was radicalized by was Joe Rogan.



A few notes:



— I engaged with this guy solely to learn as much as I could about his identify to share it with law enforcement.



— I do not have any family in Canada, I was trying to get information about his business. — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) December 30, 2021

In the course of the conversation in which Swalwell stayed calm, civil and engaging, he discovered the influences which radicalized Jeremy: Tucker Carlson and Joe Rogan.

He was fine with Tucker Carlson's hate-filled rants until Carlson suggested Swalwell had STDs. But Joe Rogan? Still a hero.

Bottom-line: the lies from Tucker and others are radicalizing people across not just America but the world. And the lies are inspiring people to make threats of violence against lawmakers. Tucker & Co. know this. And that’s why they tell their lies. They want to incite the mob. — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) December 30, 2021

Finally, please do not threaten/harass Jeremy. Let the law/Instagram hold him accountable. pic.twitter.com/WRaWv3tz3X — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) December 30, 2021

If this whole Congressman thing doesn't work out, Swalwell should definitely look into work as a detective or federal agent. He clearly has the skills necessary to get someone to straight up incriminate themselves and confess! Egads.