Hillary Clinton Continues To Warn About Republicans And Trump

Hillary Clinton was on Today Show Sunday this past weekend and her warnings may not get the coverage they deserve.

On Donald Trump:

"If I were a betting person right now, I’d say Trump is going to run again. He seems to be setting himself up to do that. And if he’s not held accountable, then he gets to do it again. I think that could be the end of our democracy. Not to be too pointed about it, but I want people to understand that this is a make-or-break point. If he were, or someone of his ilk were once again to be elected president, and if especially he had a Congress that would do his bidding, you will not recognize our country."

On the "spineless" Republican Party:

"But it was what he did, and how he abused the office and how he mistreated people. Starting, you know, with the Muslim ban, through the outrageous behavior in trying to overturn the election, and encouraging an attack on our Capitol. And sadly, the Republican Party has gone along with him. Honestly, they have hung their spines up on the wall as they walk into their offices. They have no conscience. They have no spine. And we are seeing the results of a party that has been taken over by a demagogue. It’s a time to decide whether we’re going to be a grown-up country or not. Are we going to give in to all these lie and this disinformation and this organized effort to undermine our rule of law and our institutions, or are we going to stand up to it?"

On "lock her up" chants from MAGA:

"What I learned was to take criticism seriously, but not personally. You mentioned 'Lock her up.' What an absurd and, in many ways, dangerous attack. Because we’re supposed to live in a society governed by the rule of law, and the people chanting that and yelling it at me, first of all, had no idea what they were talking about, and secondly, were being instigated to do that. So I don't pay attention to that kind of stuff."

The full interview is below: