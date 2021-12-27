Historian: Trump's 2024 Campaign Is 'Unfolding' Constitutional Crisis

Historian Jon Meacham told CNN on Sunday that former President Donald Trump's anticipated 2024 campaign is already an "unfolding" constitutional crisis.
By DavidDecember 27, 2021

CNN host Fareed Zakaria asked Meacham about the prospect of Trump creating a constitutional crisis by refusing to accept defeat in 2024.

"He will run and in 2024, whatever happens, he will claim he won," Zakaria predicted. "Doesn't that present us with a constitutional crisis?"

"I think it's an unfolding one," Meacham agreed, noting that the word "crisis" comes from a Greek word representing "the moment in a disease where the patient either lives or dies."

"I think we're certainly there," he added, "which I didn't think before Jan. 6, honestly. I think we came as close to losing the Constitution -- and we say democracy and America is not a democracy. America is a republic so it's called American democracy. We came as close that day as we have since
Fort Sumter."

