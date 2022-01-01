Good Guy Crookie For Use Of Visual Aids Goes To Katie Porter!

Like every good teacher talking to small children, Katie Porter makes great use of visual aids when talking to corporate executives.
By Aliza WorthingtonJanuary 1, 2022

Porter makes it her business to stick up for consumers, and stick it to corporate executives — from oil company CEOs to presidents of banks — who are fleecing the little guy and the American landscape. She makes them quake in their expensive boots whenever she brings out one of her visual aids, which can be as small as a grain of rice or as large as her dreaded white board.

For those unaware, in 2012, then-California AG Kamala Harris appointed then-Prof. Katie Porter to oversee the enforcement of an $18 billion settlement from the nation's largest mortgage lenders to California's homeowners most disadvantaged by the mortgage crisis.

The appointment of Professor Porter as the state’s monitor is one of a series of enforcement mechanisms to ensure transparent compliance with the national settlement and the separate California agreement. Bank of America, Wells Fargo, and JP Morgan Chase will face significant financial penalties if they do not meet their guarantee of a minimum of $12 billion in principal reductions and short sales for homeowners within the state.

So, though she's been holding financial bigwigs' feet to the fire for nearly a decade, it's only since 2019 she's been embarrassing them with elementary school visual aids on a national scale. For that reason especially, Rep. Katie Porter gets a coveted 2021 Good Guy Crookie! Congratulations!

Congratulations, Rep. Katie Porter!

