Kayleigh McEnany Twists Biden's Comment So She Can Lie

Fox News and the entire wingnutosphere jumped on five seconds of President Biden's Covid discussion to defend traitor Trump and attack him over federal response to Covid.

Early Monday morning I received a text from one of my Republican family members that I'm very close to from the wingnut outfit Breaking911 using a 4-second clip of president Biden to create another bogus scandal.

I knew immediately this would be all over Fox News yesterday, but apparently they're so in love with it that Fox and Friends' B team opened up with it this morning and continued to transmit their faux outrage throughout their show.

The gist is that Fox and others took Biden of context to lie and use what he said in October of 2020 against him 18 months later, as if conditions on the ground today are exactly the same as when Trump told Americans to drink bleach and take hydroxychloroquine to cure COVID.

After they aired the short, out of context clip, serial liar Kaylee McEnany echoed Biden's first few words and said,"'There's no federal solution', but this is the same guy who said he had a plan, and he hid in his basement, he had a secret plan?"

She then showed this tweet from 14 months ago when Biden blasted Traitor Trump's horrible response to the pandemic.

(At least she admitted Trump was her former boss.)

"Where's the plan, Joe, you said you had a plan!"

Of course Biden had a plan and it was working great, vaccines were being delivered at a rapid pace until Fox News and others decided it was more profitable to support the anti-vax community and traitor trump over the health and safety of the rest of the country.

You can't fight a pandemic if Americans refuse to get vaccinated or wear masks.

Always make a note, when you get a breaking news video from Republicans of about four seconds, you know it's either been clipped short or edited on purpose to create a faux outrage for political gain.

Here's an example:

Joe Biden claimed he would shut down the virus.



Now a year later when he failed to do so, he says there is no federal solution to COVID.



Joe Biden is a hypocrite. pic.twitter.com/qfuIpys16o — GOP (@GOP) December 28, 2021

After the Delta and omicron variant, with support from the federal government the states, as they have been doing (except in red states), must take a vital role in helping to turn the tide against the pandemic.

Here's what Biden actually said to governors:

We’ve discussed the rising COVID cases, especially coming out of the holidays. And as — as I said last week, Omicron is a source of concern, but it should not be a source of panic. If you’re fully vaccinated and you get your booster shot, you’re highly protected. If you’re unvaccinated, you’re at a high risk of getting severely ill from COVID-19, being hospitalized, and, in rare cases, even dying. And this is not like March of 2020, the beginning of the pandemic. We’re prepared and we know what it takes to save lives, protect people, and keep schools and businesses open. We just have to stay focused and continue to work together. My message to the governors is simple: If you need something, say something — and we — we’re going to have your back in any way we can. Last week, we took steps to bolster support for you with, number one, more capacity to get shots in arms, with more places, more vaccinators, more times for folks to get vaccinated or get a booster shot. And we’ve added appointments for booster shots, adding hours, and getting more convenient to get a booster every day. The second thing we’re doing is more testing. Seeing how tough it was for some folks to get a test this weekend shows that we have more work to do, and we’re doing it.

Which is quite a bit different than saying the states are on their own with no Federal backup.

UPDATE: The White House responded: