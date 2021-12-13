SHOCKING: Texts From Fox News Hosts To Meadows Prove Trump Knew, Did Nothing

On Monday, December 13th, the January 6th Committee took a bold step that had not been taken since the early 1800's. The January 6th Select Committee in the House of Representatives found a former House member in Contempt of Congress. And in this case, it was clear that this was both a formal and a moral finding of condemnation for his actions on and around January 6th and his steps since then.

Numerous members of the 9-member panel spoke for a few moments each in very choreographed and succinct speeches that were perfect for the news, media and Twitter. This was the best hearing thus far and I hope they keep this format going forward. It was sublime and efficient.

Rep. Liz Cheney was brutal and her segment actually made my jaw drop. She rattled of the names of numerous Fox "news" hosts who texted Meadows during the insurrection - and actually READ THEIR TEXTS. Oh, and she read texts from one of Trump's kids as well - Don Jr - pointing out that he texted Meadows numerous times. Here is a bit of what she said:

"For 187 minutes President Trump refused to act. When action by our President was required, essential, and indeed compelled by his oath to our Constitution. Mr. Meadows received numerous text messages which he has produced without any privilege claim imploring that Mr. Trump take the specific action we all knew his duty required. These text messages leave no doubt the White House knew exactly what was happening here at the Capitol. Members of Congress, the press, and others wrote to Mark Meadows as the attack was under way. One text to Mr. Meadows said 'we are under siege here at the Capitol.' Another 'they have breached the Capitol.' in a third, 'Mark, protesters are literally storming the Capitol. Breaking windows on doors, rushing in. Is Trump going to say something?' A fourth 'there is an armed stand-off at the House chamber door.' And another, from someone inside the Capitol 'we are all helpless.' Dozens of texts, including from Trump administration officials, urged immediate action by the President - 'POTUS has to come out firmly and tell the protesters to dissipate. someone is going to get killed.' In another 'Mark, he needs to stop this now.' A third, in all caps 'TELL THEM TO GO HOME.' A fourth, and I quote 'POTUS needs to calm this shit down.' Indeed, according to the records, multiple Fox News hosts knew the President needed to act immediately. They texted Mr. Meadows. He has turned over those texts. quote 'Mark, the President needs to tell people in the Capitol to go home. This is hurting all of us. He is destroying his legacy." Laura Ingraham wrote. 'Please, get him on TV. Destroying everything you have accomplished.' Brian Kilmeade texted. 'Can he make a statement, ask people to leave the Capitol' Sean Hannity urged. As the violence continued, one of the President's sons texted Mr. Meadows 'He's got to condemn this shit asap. The Capitol Police tweet is not enough.' Donald Trump Jr. texted. Meadows responded 'I'm pushing it hard. I agree.' Still, President Trump did not immediately act. Donald Trump Jr. texted, again and again, urging action by the President 'We need an oval office address. He has to lead now. It has gone too far. And gotten out of hand." But hours passed without necessary action by the President."

When Donald Trump Jr, Sean Hannity and Laura Ingraham are the voices of reason, we really have crossed the rubicon into crazytown. They all knew it had gone too far. And yet, Trump did nothing and Meadows is a coward who refuses to tell the truth. Unless he can get paid for it in a book that is destined for the $1 clearance bin.