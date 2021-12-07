Mark Meadows 'Changes His Mind' About Cooperation With J6 Committee

Mark Meadows Has A Change Of Plans...

Hair Füror’s last chief of staff (lucky #4!) Mark Meadows has decided that his book sales be damned, he’s going down with the ship [link goes to FoxNews.com]:

Former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows will no longer be cooperating with a committee investigating the events of Jan. 6, despite previous efforts to work with them.

Meadows and his attorney George Terwilliger notified the committee Tuesday morning, after the senior Trump administration official could not come to terms with lawmakers on an arrangement to work with them…

Meadows is set to appear on “Hannity” Tuesday evening.