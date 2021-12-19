'Over My Dead Body': Sarah Palin Says She Won't Get COVID-19 Vaccine

Former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin (R) suggested on Sunday that she would rather die than be vaccinated for Covid-19.

During an appearance at a Turning Point USA conference, host Charlie Kirk asked Palin for her opinion on vaccine mandates.

Palin argued that she does not need to be vaccinated because she previously had been infected with Covid-19.

"We were led to believe that we wouldn't have to have the shot," Palin said. "Well then they changed their tune and now those of us who have had Covid, they're telling us that even though we've had it and we have natural immunity now that we still have to get a shot."

"It will be over my dead body that I'll have to get a shot," she added. "I will not do it."

Palin encouraged others to "rise up" by refusing to be vaccinated.

"There are more of us than there are of them!" she exclaimed. "You need to all look around and realize as you stiffen your spine and take those positions and we know our rights, especially when it comes to the government telling us what we have to inject in our own bodies, realize that those around you -- as you stiffen your spine -- their spines too will stiffen."