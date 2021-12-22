Who Needs Elections???

In that Republicans believe every race they lose is faked, stolen, or undocumented, but every election they win is dandy, they finally came across a slogan that covers all the bases.
By Juanita JeanDecember 22, 2021

In Texas, they will just go ahead 11 month in advance of the election, and declare which districts they won.

Bianca Garcia runs for office a lot, but has decided on Texas Senate District 11 this cycle. She has claims she cannot wear a mask because she has “a breathing problem.”

Other than that, she is pretty much QAnon central. She’s running on a three-part platform: faith, family, and freedom. And she says that it’s such a winning message that she has, in fact, already won despite opposition from “the establishment and the RNC itself.”

Damn, she makes it look easy, don’t she?

Published with permission of Juanita Jean

