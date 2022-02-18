Texas Trump Nut Threatens Voters: God Will Hold You Accountable If You Don't Vote For Me

Bianca Garcia, who was the president of the Latinos for Trump, told Christopher McDonald that if Christians don't show up and vote for her in Texas, they will be held accountable by God.

Way to threaten your own electorate, Bianca!

The evangelical lunatic fringe makes up a critical mass of Traitor Trump's supporters.

Right wing watch: "On Wednesday, Gracia appeared on fellow conspiracy theorist Chris McDonald’s “The McFiles” program, where she warned that any Christian who doesn’t vote for her will be held accountable by God."

“I just finished an interview with some pastors and I told them, I said straight up, ‘I’m only going to win if the church shows up. That’s it."

"If you do not show up, then you will be held accountable because I have been appointed and assigned for this position and the God is testing you all. I don’t have anything else to say to you other than that. So, you’re going to either have to show up and show out, or you’re going to have to deal with it with the Lord.'”

"We are now fighting a very evil, evil, demonic [hierarchy].”

Threatening retribution by the Almighty is how desperate Garcia has become.

I'm shocked I didn't hear her proclaim that technology is turning Christians into transhumanoids.



And her role model in government is not surprisingly, Marjorie Taylor Greene.

Garcia is going to be “a little mini Marjorie Taylor Greene.”

“They’re gonna call me BRG,” she said.

That's a Texas Sized 10-4, good buddy.