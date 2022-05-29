Donors Raise Millions For Children Of Slain Teacher, Husband Who Died

Irma Garcia died trying to shield children from gunfire at Uvalde. Her husband Joe died two days later of a heart attack. They leave behind four children.
Donors Raise Millions For Children Of Slain Teacher, Husband Who Died
Credit: GoFundMe
By Ed ScarceMay 29, 2022

Irma Garcia died trying to shield children from gunfire at Uvalde. Her husband Joe died two days later of a heart attack, overcome with grief. They leave behind four children.

According to the GoFundMe page, over $2.5mil has been raised so far.

Source: Washington Post

One moment Irma Garcia was trying to shield young children from gunfire at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Tex. The next, the 48-year-old teacher had been killed in the deadliest school shooting in the state’s history.

Two days later, her husband, Joe Garcia, suffered a fatal heart attack — moments after returning home from a trip to a memorial set up for the victims. He had taken flowers to honor his wife, another schoolteacher and 19 students who lost their lives.

The couple left behind four children: Cristian, 23; Jose, 19; Lyliana, 15; and Alysandra, 12. As of Saturday afternoon, more than 44,000 donors had raised more than $2.5 million on GoFundMe to help support them.

Help Us Fight Back Against Social Media Censorship

Facebook has been limiting the visibility of our posts after a series of bogus violations. We need your help now more than ever.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

Discussion

We are currently migrating to Disqus

On May 14, 2022, we started migrating our comments from Insticator back to Disqus. During this transition period, some posts will have Insticator and some Disqus. For more information on the transition, as well as information regarding old C&L accounts, please see this post.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue