Donors Raise Millions For Children Of Slain Teacher, Husband Who Died

Irma Garcia died trying to shield children from gunfire at Uvalde. Her husband Joe died two days later of a heart attack, overcome with grief. They leave behind four children.
According to the GoFundMe page, over $2.5mil has been raised so far.
Source: Washington Post
One moment Irma Garcia was trying to shield young children from gunfire at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Tex. The next, the 48-year-old teacher had been killed in the deadliest school shooting in the state’s history.
Two days later, her husband, Joe Garcia, suffered a fatal heart attack — moments after returning home from a trip to a memorial set up for the victims. He had taken flowers to honor his wife, another schoolteacher and 19 students who lost their lives.
The couple left behind four children: Cristian, 23; Jose, 19; Lyliana, 15; and Alysandra, 12. As of Saturday afternoon, more than 44,000 donors had raised more than $2.5 million on GoFundMe to help support them.
