Donors Raise Millions For Children Of Slain Teacher, Husband Who Died

Irma Garcia died trying to shield children from gunfire at Uvalde. Her husband Joe died two days later of a heart attack, overcome with grief. They leave behind four children.

According to the GoFundMe page, over $2.5mil has been raised so far.

Source: Washington Post

One moment Irma Garcia was trying to shield young children from gunfire at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Tex. The next, the 48-year-old teacher had been killed in the deadliest school shooting in the state’s history. Two days later, her husband, Joe Garcia, suffered a fatal heart attack — moments after returning home from a trip to a memorial set up for the victims. He had taken flowers to honor his wife, another schoolteacher and 19 students who lost their lives. The couple left behind four children: Cristian, 23; Jose, 19; Lyliana, 15; and Alysandra, 12. As of Saturday afternoon, more than 44,000 donors had raised more than $2.5 million on GoFundMe to help support them.

Joe Garcia, the husband of Irma Garcia, one of two teachers shot and killed in Uvalde, TX on Tuesday, has reportedly suffered a fatal heart attack. Joe and Irma were high school sweethearts and married 24 years. They leave behind four children. pic.twitter.com/Rlk0M2B8nR — Ernie Zuniga (@Ernie_Zuniga) May 26, 2022

This is Joe Garcia. Today, journalists recorded him placing flowers at a cross that had his wife’s name on it. His wife, Irma, was a teacher who was killed in the Uvalde, Texas massacre. Not long after placing flowers, Joe died of a heart attack. pic.twitter.com/6nrRNHdqvs — David Begnaud (@DavidBegnaud) May 27, 2022