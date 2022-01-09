Vile Antivax MAGAs Protest Outside Harry Reid's Funeral

Trump supporters protested outside of the memorial service for former Majority Leader Harry Reid this Saturday, waiving Confederate flags along with f*ck Biden banners. What a class act these people are.
Credit: Screengrab
Here's more from Raw Story:

Video posted online appears to show the protesters gathered outside the Smith Center for the Performing Arts in Las Vegas.

At least one protester was waving a confederate flag, while another carried a banner saying "F*ck Biden." The protesters also had Trump flags and carried signs saying "Let's Go Brandon" and "LGB" — which of course is code for "F*ck Joe Biden."

President Joe Biden was scheduled to speak at the memorial, where former president Barack Obama delivered Reid's eulogy.

According to Patriot Takes, which is dedicated to exposing right-wing extremism, the protest was organized by Nevada anti-vaxxer John Carlo.

Here's the thread from PatriotTakes on Twitter:

