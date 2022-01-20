Fox Biz Host Battles Lara Trump Over 'Bad Blood' With Ron DeSantis

Fox Business host Stuart Varney challenged Lara Trump about alleged "bad blood" between former President Donald Trump and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.
By DavidJanuary 20, 2022

Fox Business host Stuart Varney challenged Lara Trump about alleged "bad blood" between former President Donald Trump and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R).

Varney kicked off his interview with Trump on Wednesday by asking about reports of a possible feud between her father-in-law and the Florida governor.

The New York Times recently reported that DeSantis thinks that the "expectation that he bend the knee is asking too much."

"That sounds pretty conclusive to me," Varney needled the former president's daughter-in-law. "Mr. Trump, I believe, wants a clear run in 2024. He wants the backing of all Republicans. If he doesn't get it -- and he's not getting it from Ron DeSantis -- there's bad blood."

"This is not a made-up story is it, Lara?" he asked.

"Donald Trump hasn't said that he is running in 2024," Trump replied. "The idea that you can actually give support to someone that hasn't said that they're running, I'm not totally sure about that. But look, as far as I know, there is no bad blood here between Donald Trump and Ron DeSantis."

Trump encouraged Varney to focus on attacking President Joe Biden instead.

"I think we all agree one of my two dogs could do a better job running our country," she opined. "So, anyone would be better than who is currently running the show."

Varney pressed: "But DeSantis says asking him to support Trump in 2024 is too much to ask. He's denying your father-in-law support."

"Well, let's give him another opportunity," Trump advised. "Perhaps he did not mean exactly how those words are being interpreted. Let's wait and see. I have not spoken to Ron DeSantis myself about that."

"Do you think Mr. Trump will pick up the phone or Mr. DeSantis will pick up the phone and sort it out?" Varney asked.

"I'm sure the two of them are going to be together at some point to discuss things," Trump insisted.

Can you help us out?

For 17 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

Explore more

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. When registering you will also be presented with the option to tie all your old Disqus comments to your new Insticator account. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue