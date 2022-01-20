Fox Biz Host Battles Lara Trump Over 'Bad Blood' With Ron DeSantis

Fox Business host Stuart Varney challenged Lara Trump about alleged "bad blood" between former President Donald Trump and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R).

Varney kicked off his interview with Trump on Wednesday by asking about reports of a possible feud between her father-in-law and the Florida governor.

The New York Times recently reported that DeSantis thinks that the "expectation that he bend the knee is asking too much."

"That sounds pretty conclusive to me," Varney needled the former president's daughter-in-law. "Mr. Trump, I believe, wants a clear run in 2024. He wants the backing of all Republicans. If he doesn't get it -- and he's not getting it from Ron DeSantis -- there's bad blood."

"This is not a made-up story is it, Lara?" he asked.

"Donald Trump hasn't said that he is running in 2024," Trump replied. "The idea that you can actually give support to someone that hasn't said that they're running, I'm not totally sure about that. But look, as far as I know, there is no bad blood here between Donald Trump and Ron DeSantis."

Trump encouraged Varney to focus on attacking President Joe Biden instead.

"I think we all agree one of my two dogs could do a better job running our country," she opined. "So, anyone would be better than who is currently running the show."

Varney pressed: "But DeSantis says asking him to support Trump in 2024 is too much to ask. He's denying your father-in-law support."

"Well, let's give him another opportunity," Trump advised. "Perhaps he did not mean exactly how those words are being interpreted. Let's wait and see. I have not spoken to Ron DeSantis myself about that."

"Do you think Mr. Trump will pick up the phone or Mr. DeSantis will pick up the phone and sort it out?" Varney asked.

"I'm sure the two of them are going to be together at some point to discuss things," Trump insisted.