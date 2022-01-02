Fox's Campos-Duffy Wishes Children Could Be Used To Get Herd Immunity

While railing against the expected authorization by the FDA and CDC to broaden eligibility for COVID booster shots to children ages 12 to 15 in the coming days, Fox's Rachel Campos-Duffy suggested this would be "a great opportunity to get herd immunity" instead.

On this Sunday's Fox & Friends, cohost Lawrence Jones asked their guest, Fox regular Dr. Marc Siegel, whether the "science supports moving to boosters" for kids, and while Siegel admitted that the booster would help those with risk factors such as obesity, diabetes, or being immunocompromised, he was more than willing to play along with the fear-mongering by the hosts, saying boosters aren't necessary for teens, citing a study out of the UK.

After Jones carped, "When we're going to get an American study?" and, "It seems like we're always citing studies from everywhere else," Campos-Duffy proceeded to go on a tirade about mask and vaccine mandates for children. Then she suggested we should use children to get to herd immunity, consequences be damned:

CAMPOS-DUFFY: Right. That's such a great point, Lawrence. Where is all the COVID money going to studies... I mean, where's all the COVID money going? I mean, if we're not seeing studies on the effects, even psychological effects of masks on kids, long-term effects of this, we haven't seen that, how are we mandating vaccines for kids when there has been no long-term studies? And also, doctor, isn't this with Omicron, being, you know, the symptoms being so mild, wouldn't this be a great opportunity to get herd immunity out in our population?

And their so-called "medical expert" agreed with her:

SIEGEL: Well first of all, you said a lot of things there, Rachel that I agree with. CAMPOS-DUFFY: I know. I'm mad.

Siegel then admitted that the vaccines have worked to prevent serious illness in all age groups, but still accused Democrats of fear-mongering and trying to scare everyone by recommending vaccines and booster shots.

We've been hearing this sort of dangerous rhetoric from the Trumpsters on Fox since the days when he first hired unqualified quack Dr. Scott Atlas as his adviser on COVID.

Somehow the fact that the Omicron variant is filling up children's hospitals across the country, and the stress this has been placing on our hospital systems never made its way into the conversation here.