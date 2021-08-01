Fox Hosts Accuse CDC Of Evil Hidden Agenda

If anyone is wondering why we have so many maskholes and vaccine hesitant wingnuts in the United States, it's because a good deal of them are watching segments like this one from Fox “news” day in and day out.

Fox has been doing their best to kill off as many of their viewers as humanly possible since the pandemic began, and this weekend was no exception. The hosts of Fox & Friends attacked CDC Director Rochelle Walensky for updating the guidance on wearing masks, now that they've realized that the Delta coronavirus variant is still highly transmissible, even if you're vaccinated.

The line of the week from the talking heads on Fox has been that everyone is just very “confused,” because apparently comprehending new data about the virus mutating, and the fact that CDC guidance may change as the information they're studying changes, is just a leap too far for any of them. In fact, they're still praising the likes of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott for standing up for the “freedom” of the people living in their states to continue to help spread this disease like wildfire.

They're also fearmongering about coming lockdowns, even though no one is calling for them yet, and painting the request for kids to wear masks as “muzzling them.”

Co-hosts Rachel Campos-Duffy and Pete Hegseth took things a step further this morning, and accused the CDC of playing politics, and of having some secret nefarious agenda that they don't really want to tell us about, but somehow let slip.

Here's Hegseth, right after Lawrence Jones basically told anyone living in Texas to move if they don't like what Abbott is doing.