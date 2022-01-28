Gretchen Carlson Slams Fox: 'Dangerous Rhetoric, Conspiracy Theories'

Jim Acosta talked last night about all the propaganda coming out of Fox TV these days, and brough on former Fox anchor Gretchen Carlson.

"Let's listen to what has been coming out of Fox lately as tensions between Ukraine and Russia escalate," he said, introducing a squeaky-voiced Tucker Carlson clip.

CARLSON: Why would we take Ukraine's side and not Russia's side? Sincere question. If you're looking from the American perspective -- why? Who's got the energy reserves? Who's the major player in world affairs? Who's the potential counterbalance against china, which is the actual threat? Why would we take Ukraine's side? Why wouldn't we have Russia's side? I'm totally confused. GUEST: Well, clearly, Ukraine is a democracy. Russia is an authoritarian regime that is seeking to impose its will on a validly elected democracy in Ukraine. We're on the side of democracy. CARLSON: Yeah, I guess I'm on the side of democracy in other countries, I guess.

"Now House Republicans are parodying Tucker Carlson's pro-Russian stance. Why do you think Tucker does this? And why do the Murdochs allow it? Do they not even care, or is it just about money and ratings, do you think?" Acosta asked Carlson.

"Ratings, I think first and foremost. But this is the result of fake news," Carlson said.

"We're seeing not only the fallout from fake news during the Trump era but what happened with the insurrection on Hanuary 6th. Now it's moving into other areas, not just news. Now it's hitting science with vaccines. and now it's into cold war politics. I mean, the idea that we would be talking about whether or not we should support Ukraine or Russia, there wouldn't be a Republican on the planet that five years ago would have said they would have supported Russia over Ukraine. But this is where we are now. Conservative television news is certainly not the conservative news that was out there even just five years ago."

"Yeah. It's stunning. and since the insurrection, you mentioned that we've learned some big names over at Fox were acting almost as advisers to Trump, like Sean Hannity and Laura Ingraham. And then their texts came out where, you know, it sort of suggests they knew there was a problem inside the Trump White House and that problem being the president at the time. You worked at Fox. Does this surprise you that Fox anchors would be advising a president, advising a White House?"

"Not necessarily. I'm not sure that it doesn't happen on the other side as well, depending on who happens to be in the office," she said.

"But I think the bigger story coming out of that is how disingenuous it was to be sending those texts of warning while then going on the air to the American people and doing a complete injustice and disservice by saying something completely opposite and ginning up this whole reaction that it was just fine and patriotic for people to be there on January 6th.

"You know, slowly but surely this has morphed into eradicating any other point of view since the Trump era that is not just opinion. It's gone from an opinion, which was fine, to completely devolving into non-fact-based conspiracy theories and outright dangerous rhetoric, in my mind. And I think it's a complete disservice to our country."