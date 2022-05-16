Jim Acosta Calls Out Tucker Carlson By Name For Racist Rhetoric

More like this, please...
By Frances LangumMay 16, 2022

More like this please: On Sunday, Jim Acosta spoke to NAACP President Derrick Johnson and both of them called out Fox News and Tucker Carlson by name for pushing and profiting from racist rhetoric and the "great replacement" theory.

Johnson also suggested the Biden Justice Department should be working harder to regulate terrorism online. "The real question, is what are we going to do as a society?" asked Johnson. "Are we going to continue allowing domestic terrorism to dominate the public discourse every so many months? We have seen this before. The question is now, when will the Justice Department aggressively pursue these domestic terrorist cells that are populating on social media platforms? When will social media platforms finally stand up to their community responsibility and remove these cells? When will News Corp stop funding Fox News to promote theories that only divide and create tribalism?"

Johnson continued: "How are we going to pivot away from this domestic terrorism that we have seen?" asked Johnson. "We have to come to grips with the racist dogma out there that is causing harm to the African American community, the Jewish community. we have to stand up as a society."

Then it was Acosta's turn to run a supercut of Tucker's White Replacement Theory drumbeat.

"Millions of people absorb this garbage on his program on a regular basis," said Acosta. "Fox does nothing about it. They make millions of dollars off of it. We have not shied away from calling that out and calling Tucker out on this program, because what he's doing is very dangerous."

