Mike Lindell Attacks Fox News For 'Evil' At Christian Revival Event

MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell suggested over the weekend that Fox News has been infected by "evil" because the network will not back up his false claim that the 2020 presidential election was stolen from Donald Trump.
By DavidJanuary 9, 2022

While appearing at a Christian revival event in Florida on Saturday, Lindell lashed out at churches and media outlets that he accused of not speaking the "truth" about the 2020 election.

Lindell told the crowd that people had encouraged him to "just get over" the election because Republicans would take back Congress in 2022.

"This is not about politics," he said. "This is about our country, our freedoms and God. This has been a spiritual battle."

"Now, everyone out there, it's been a big battle of evil and good, you know, this spiritual battle," he continued. "You know, what are we facing right now? What happens to our country when you have the bad media here that gives you this false narrative just like we talked a minute ago about the churches and then you've got media you trust over here that you trusted to speak out the truth or at least speak out and they go silent on us."

"That's where we're at, your Foxes of the world," Lindell added. "The conservative media that just went silent. So all you're hearing is this false narrative."

The pillow executive concluded his remarks by vowing, "We will get our country back and we will be one nation under God."

